Royal gold

The U13A Boston Pizza Royals traveled across the river to International Falls this weekend to compete in their annual tournament at Kerry Park Arena. The Royals were successful in capturing gold with an exciting 5-2 win in the final game vs The Times Tigers. A big shout out to all players, coaches, parents, sponsor Boston Pizza and the organizing committee in International Falls for an exciting weekend of hockey.
Royal goldSubmitted photo
