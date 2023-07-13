Meet Rainy the River Rock Snake – he really rocks! He’s a community art installation initiated by members of the Fort Frances Rocks rock painting community – a Facebook based club, where people paint rocks and leave them around town for the enjoyment of others. Rainy is a community project – anyone can paint a rock and leave it at Rainy’s tail, to see how long he can grow! His head is at the start of the sidewalk in Point Park. There’s some serious talent in our community – go check out all the handiwork, and leave a rock of your own!