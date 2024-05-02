 

Robert Moore and Donald Young Schools top 2024 Gagwe-gikendamaawiziwin competition

2 May 2024

Teams from schools across the Rainy River District came together at Seven Generations Education Institute’s (SGEI) Fort Frances campus last Thursday, April 25, 2024, to take part in the annual Gag- we-gikendamaawiziwin, or “Quest for Knowledge” competition. Grade 5, 6, 7 and 8 Ojibwe classes from multiple schools took part in a variety of games and challenges meant to test their knowledge of the language and earn points for their teams. The events are split into a Junior and Senior catego- ry, with Robert Moore School taking first place in the Junior category, while the team from Donald Young School in Emo won the Senior category.

In the Junior category, Donald Young School came in second place, and St. Mary School took the third place position, while in the Senior category, second place was awarded to J.W. Walker School, while Crossroads School took home the third place prize.

For all winning team photos, head to the Fort Frances Times website at fftimes.com.


Gagwe-gikendamaawiziwin Junior Division Champions Robert Moore School, from left: back row, coach Ms. Claudette Bruyere, Brody Calder, Archer Penney, Trista Calder, Isla Lebel, Hope McCormick; front row, Lyric Morrish Smith, Mykarthur Rousseau, Jase Grimard, Carson Belanger, Matthew Morris, Jeremiah Indian, David Andy. – Jordan Perreault photo

Gagwe-gikendamaawiziwin Senior Division Champions Donald Young School, from left: back row, Bennett McQuaker, William Taylor, Frank Szeder, Reed Booth, Benjamin Olson, Trysten Bryant, coach Shawnee Guimond; front, Ryder Miller; missing from photo, Bryce
Rudolph. – Submitted photo
Gagwe-gikendamaawiziwin Junior Division Second Place Winners Dnald Young School, from left: back row, Carter Taylor, Aubree Booth, Eva Mosbeck, Dallis McGinnis, Shawnee Guimond; front row, Bentley Angus, Teegan Medicine Hall, Stephen Henderson, Garnet Rudolph. – Jordan Perreault photo
Gagwe-gikendamaawiziwin Senior Division Second Place Winners J.W. Walker School, from left: back row, coach Shirley Andy, Bentley Yerxa, Morgan Bundz, Bryden Strachan, Reyna Jack; front row, Mason Hebert, Gage Kellar, Chiles Perreault. – Jordan Perreault photo
