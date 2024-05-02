Robert Moore and Donald Young Schools top 2024 Gagwe-gikendamaawiziwin competition

Teams from schools across the Rainy River District came together at Seven Generations Education Institute’s (SGEI) Fort Frances campus last Thursday, April 25, 2024, to take part in the annual Gag- we-gikendamaawiziwin, or “Quest for Knowledge” competition. Grade 5, 6, 7 and 8 Ojibwe classes from multiple schools took part in a variety of games and challenges meant to test their knowledge of the language and earn points for their teams. The events are split into a Junior and Senior catego- ry, with Robert Moore School taking first place in the Junior category, while the team from Donald Young School in Emo won the Senior category.

In the Junior category, Donald Young School came in second place, and St. Mary School took the third place position, while in the Senior category, second place was awarded to J.W. Walker School, while Crossroads School took home the third place prize.

For all winning team photos, head to the Fort Frances Times website at fftimes.com.