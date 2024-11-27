Ripped from the screen

An iconic institution of cartoon royalty has been made real thanks to the work done in preparation for Row i Theatre’s production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” set to run this week at the Knox united Church in Fort Frances. Tickets are still available for both Friday,November 29, 2024 and both Saturday, November 30, 2024, shows, with online tickets available for $16 for adults and $13 for kids and seniors, while tickets at the door will be $20 for adults and $16 for kids and seniors. Online tickets can be purchased at http://www.ticketscene.ca/series/1317/.