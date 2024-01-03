Ringing in the Solstice at Manitou Mounds

It was a sold-out event as Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Historical Centre, also known as Manitou Mounds, held their first ever Solstice Soiree on Thursday, December 21, 2023, to help everyone celebrate the season, regardless of which holiday they might otherwise observe. The event featured a three-course in-house made feast for attendees, as well as specially crafted mocktails to enjoy throughout the evening. Following the meal, everyone was treated to entertainment by local performers Adrian Indian and Tim Grover.