Remembrance Day observed across region

Dozens turned out to cenotaphs in Fort Frances and Couchiching First Nation this morning to observe the annual Remembrance Day ceremonies. Above, members of the 908 Rainy Lakes Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron took their positions for the ceremony, standing in as vigil sentries. Below, Grand Council Treaty #3 Gaakinawataagizod Cheyenne Vandermeer heads towards the monument in Couchiching First Nation to lay one of the many wreaths placed in honour of those who served and gave their lives in one of the many wars Canada took part in. Residents in the west end of the district have several opportunities to take in a Remembrance Day ceremony today as many of the local cenotaphs and war memorials are scheduled to be included in the Emo Legion’s procession through the district.