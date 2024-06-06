Remembering D-Day

Tuesday, June 6, 2024 marks the 80th anniver- sary of D-Day, Operation Neptune, which saw the Allied forces of the Second World War invade mainland Europe via the beaches of Normandy, France. The events of D-Day laid the foundation for the eventual victory of Allied Forces on the Western Front of the war. Betty’s in downtown Fort Frances has this display created by Marjorie Stintzi, in their window in memory of those who served and gave their lives to bring an end to the war including those from the Rainy River District.