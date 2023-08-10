Ready to splash?

Work is progressing quickly on the Make a Big Splash Spray Park, as noted by the organizing committee on their Facebook page. Over the past few days many big steps have taken place, including a haul of granular material for the splash pad, as well as assembly of some of the splash pad equipment and the completion of a majority of the paving work. Sod has gone down around the new curbed areas, and crews are now working on setting up the new crossing lights. According to the Facebook page, they are waiting on confirmation of the park equipment for next week.