Rainycrest Long Term Care hosted its annual Resident Council Week last week and part of that was a car show courtesy of the Borderland Cruisers who donated their time and cars to make the event possible.

Other events for the week included Bingo, Carpet bowling, a paint night and opportunities to meet and greet with Rainycrest management team. Each day also had a theme for residents’ outfits including pajama day, sport day and hat day.