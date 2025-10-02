Rainycrest hosts third annual Pushing Up Daisies Fair

Dozens turned out to Rainycrest Long-Term Care Home on Thursday, September 25, 2025, to take in the third annual Pushing Up Daisies Fair, a collaborative effort organized by the Sunset Country Palliative Care Team to help de-mystify and de-stigmatize the topic of death and dying. The fair featured community organization booths to help learn more about the end-of-life services or support they can provide, as well as palliative services. Attendees were also able to listen to International Falls based registered nurse and death doula Gale Gagnier, who spoke about her experience in supporting palliative care clients and their families, and Palliative Care Clinical Coach Laura Wilson, who covered the topic of Advance Care Plans. A tour of the home’s recently renovated Palliative Care room was also offered.