 

Rainy River District 4-H Clubs hold Annual Awards Banquet

4 December 2024
– Ken Kellar photos
4-H Cloverbuds
4-H Walk on the Wild Side Club
First Year Cloverbud Member Kate Gross
Hard Luck Award winner Benson Beal

Louis Bujold, left, presented Tayah Badiuk with the Rainy River Hereford Association Carcass Award.
Rainy River District 4-H Association president Ellen Chojko-Bolec thanked members and their families for attending.
4-H Junior Book Award winners Miles Teeple (Second Place), left, and Rustin Chartier.
Longtime 4-H leaders Kim Jo Bliss, left, and Susan Irvine were presented with a certificate and other tokens of appreciation for their 35 years of volunteering with the 4-H organization in the Rainy River District.
Kiwanis Club of Fort Frances members June Caul and Robin Wright, centre, presented the Rainy River District 4-H Club with a cheque for $1,000 to help support their activities. The Kiwanis Club has sponsored 4-H for the entirety of Kiwanis Fort Frances’ 100 year history.

Outside may have been blustery, but inside was warm and bright as youth and families from across the district turned out to the Stratton Curling Rink on Friday, November 29, 2024, for the Rainy River District 4-H Association’s Annual Awards Banquet. The night featured great food and a slate of awards for the hardworking 4-H members who raised livestock, learned about agriculture, honed their quiltmaking skills and more over the course of 2024.

