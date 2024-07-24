Rainy River celebrates 120th anniversary with Railroad Daze, All-Years Reunion, and classic Canadian rockers



It was a busy, busy week in Rainy River last week as hundreds of former residents and visitors returned to the town to help celebrate its 120th Anniversary from July 16 to July 21, 2024. The week marked the annual Railroad Daze festivities, while also including an All-Years High School Reunion for those who had went to school and graduated from Rainy River High School in the past. Tours of the high school were offered as it moves towards closure once the new K-12 School completes construction. Celebrations also included a parade on Saturday, a multi- day softball tournament, many activities like inflatables and face painting for kids at Han- nam Park, and even river tours conducted by local residents. Capping off the nights of Friday, July 19, 2024 and Saturday, July 20, 2024 were Canadian rock bands Glass Tiger and Helix respectively, who had a helping hand from several local (and not-as-local) supporting bands.