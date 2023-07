Railroad Daze came steaming back this weekend, with the parade, a baseball tournament, bouncy castles, boat tours, and much more!

David Ivall points to someone he recognizes during the parade. Faron Morrisseau stikes a ball during the baseball tournament. Mayor Deb Ewald smiles while walking the parade. Lyra Lessman waves to the crowd from the parade. Al Smith tosses candy to the crowd. Chloe and Jax Dobransky ride the lawnmower snake train. Gord Armstrong waves to the crowd. Randy Morrisseau checks where the ball is while sprinting past second base.

Joe Jolicouer laughs while getting ready to pitch.