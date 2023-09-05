Quite the splash

From left Sandra Weir, Sandra Tibbs, Travis Rob and Becky Andrusco, all members of the Make A Big Splash Spray Park Committee and Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion president Jane Hayes get splashed by the big bucket at the new splash pad in Legion Park last Thursday. The spray park had its unofficial opening to the public a day later on Friday September 1, 2023, just in time for a scorcher of a Labour Day long weekend. There is still plenty of work to be done at the park ahead of an official opening slated for next spring.