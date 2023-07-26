 

Quest for the Best 2023

26 July 2023

Nineteen musical competitors went head to head on Fri- day, July 21, 2023, for the annual Quest for the Best. With a packed slate of performers, there was something for ev- eryone, and fierce talent on display all around. By the time the end of the night drew to a close, Ken Kellar had been crowned the Grand Prize winner for the 2023 competition, with Dave Miller coming in Second Place overall after the two battled it out to Rick Astley’s hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Winners for the night include:

  • Ken Kellar – Grand Prize Winner
  • Dave Miller – Runner Up

  • Damien Hunt – Second Place – Set #1
  • Heather Newman – Second Place – Set #2 • Ken Kellar – People’s Choice – Set #1
  • Adrian Indian – People’s Choice – Set #2 • Don Zucciatti – Rookie Award
  • Stacie Steinberg – Dark Horse Award
  • Jordan Fournier – Band’s Choice Award
  • Adrian Indian – Show Stopper Award
Ken Kellar was crowned the winner of the 2023 Quest for the Best following his rendition of “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News.
Quest for the Best 2022 winner Jaykob Ryll returned to the big tent on Friday night to serenade the audience with a version of Hank Williams Jr.’s tune “Family Tradition.”
Adrian Indian brought the house down with a thundering cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” earning himself the People’s Choice award for the second set, as well as the Show Stopper award.
Dave Miller took first place for the Second Set with an energetic cover of Tyler Joe Miller’s country song “Sometimes I Do.” Both Millers are related, with Quest for the Best’s Dave Miller singing his own nephew’s tune.
Don Zucchiatti took home the Rookie Award for his fun performance of Wild Cherry’s “Play that Funky Music White Boy.”
Jordan Fournier was awarded the Band’s Choice Award and gave a thrilling cover of blues classic “I’m Tore Down.”
Heather Newman was the second place winner for the second set following her performance of Elle King’s “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home).
Johnny Cash by way of Social Distortion took Damien Hunt to second place in the first set with his electrified cover of “Ring of Fire”
Stacie Steinberg brought the crowd to their feet with her energizing cover of Journey’s classic hit “Don’t Stop Believin’” and took home the Dark Horse award for her talent.
Dave Allison performed “Turn the Page” by Bob Seger
Ky Boshey performed “All Around Me” by Flyleaf
Abbey Calder performed “Piece By Piece” by Kelly Clarkson
Alex Denby performed “Enemy” by Imagine Dragons
Shawn Galusha performed an original song of his own
Emma Haliuk performed “Follow Your Arrow” by Kacey Musgraves
Dennis Morrisseau performed “Stuck in the Middle With You”
Joey Payeur sang “Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” in his final Quest performance
Shelby Hunt performed “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker
Samantha Stone performed “Rockstar” by Nickelback
Lilly Wyder & Liam Dent performed a duet of “Leaving on a Jetplane” by John Denver

Event calendar
Cousineau Real Estate
Who's Online?
Times Web Design
Your Ad Here
Tichbornes