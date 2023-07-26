Quest for the Best 2023

Nineteen musical competitors went head to head on Fri- day, July 21, 2023, for the annual Quest for the Best. With a packed slate of performers, there was something for ev- eryone, and fierce talent on display all around. By the time the end of the night drew to a close, Ken Kellar had been crowned the Grand Prize winner for the 2023 competition, with Dave Miller coming in Second Place overall after the two battled it out to Rick Astley’s hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Winners for the night include:

Ken Kellar – Grand Prize Winner

Dave Miller – Runner Up

Damien Hunt – Second Place – Set #1

Heather Newman – Second Place – Set #2 • Ken Kellar – People’s Choice – Set #1

Adrian Indian – People’s Choice – Set #2 • Don Zucciatti – Rookie Award

Stacie Steinberg – Dark Horse Award

Jordan Fournier – Band’s Choice Award

Adrian Indian – Show Stopper Award