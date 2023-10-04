Public, businesses and organizations come together to observe Truth and Reconciliation Week

The week leading up to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday, September 30, 2023, was filled with plenty of events and activities organized by a multi-agency committee that was working to spread knowledge of traditional Indigenous practices and crafts within the Town of Fort Frances and neighbouring First Nations communities. A tobacco pouch crafting event took place at the Maker Space at the Seven Generations Education Institute on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, while the public were also invited to create banners for the then-upcoming Awareness Walk at the United Native Friendship Centre on Mowat Avenue on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Friday’s walk began under dark, but dry skies, but a change in the weather forced walkers under shelter and then to the planned finishing point of the walk at the Couchiching Multi-Use Facility for lunch, education and drums. Saturday’s holiday was marked with a sunrise ceremony, breakfast, songs, healing and commemoration at the Residential School Monument next to the Nanicost building.