Province steps in to support MRI

Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford, front, was in town last week to announce $3 million in funding to help support Riverside Health Care’s work to bring an MRI machine to the District. Rickford addressed the crowd alongside Fort Frances mayor Andrew Hallikas, back left, Riverside Health Care Board of Directors vice-chair Ben Norton, and past chair of the Riverside Foundation for Health Care Paul Brunetta (not pictured). For more on this announcement, see yesterday’s issue of the Fort Frances Times.