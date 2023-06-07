 

Prom 2023

7 June 2023
- Allan Bradbury photos

Students at Fort Frances High School had a brilliant sunny day for the school’s 2023 Grand March and Prom. The event kicked off with a photo session at Seven Oaks, where students got to show off their threads and dresses on a warm spring day. The next stop was a procession through Rainycrest Long-Term Care Home before returning to the Townshend Theatre for Grand March. Dinner and dancing at the Rendez-Vous followed for participants. Graduating students will be heading into exam time before the school’s official Graduation Ceremony and Chem-Free Grad party, scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Memorial Sports Centre.

