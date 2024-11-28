Preparing for the Spirit of Christmas

Susan Sieders and Jan Beazley sort items, as they prepare for the Spirit of Christmas Silent Auction. The fundraiser if being organized by the La Verendrye Hospital Auxiliary on Sunday, December 1st at the Couchiching Multi Use Building starting at 2 p.m. Admission is $6. This is always an afternoon of fun and socializing. Coffee, tea and desserts will be available for all to enjoy. There will be a penny table, bake sale, roulette wheel and pick-a-present. All proceeds to purchase Spacelab Patient Central Monitoring System for Riverside, which will improve patient care, and make caring for patients more efficient and effective for our local nurses.