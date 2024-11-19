Postal workers deliver on strike threat

Local Canada Post employees took to the street on Friday, November 15, 2024, for the first day of strike action called for by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) following the failure of the two parties to come to an agreement on a new contract, which they have been working on since November 2023. Canada Post has said mail and parcels will not be processed or delivered during the strike, and no new items will be accepted. Some benefit cheques will continue to be mailed out during the strike, including the Canada Child Benefit, Old Age Security, and Canada Pension Plan, according to reporting from the CBC.