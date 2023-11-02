 

Poppy campaign kickoff

2 November 2023
– Ken Kellar photo

Representatives of the Fort Frances Legion Branch #29 assembled with Fort Frances mayor Andrew Hallikas on Friday, October 27, 2023, to raise the Poppy Flag for the kickoff of the Legion’s poppy campaign. Hallikas also read a town proclamation to the same effect. The poppy campaign runs from the last Friday in October through to November 11 so that members of the public can purchase and wear a poppy both to support the Legion’s programs and to show their respect for those who sacrificed their lives for the freedoms Canadians enjoy.

Subscribe
Login to the Digital Edition
Who's Online?
Tichbornes
Your Ad Here
Event calendar