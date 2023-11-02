Poppy campaign kickoff

Representatives of the Fort Frances Legion Branch #29 assembled with Fort Frances mayor Andrew Hallikas on Friday, October 27, 2023, to raise the Poppy Flag for the kickoff of the Legion’s poppy campaign. Hallikas also read a town proclamation to the same effect. The poppy campaign runs from the last Friday in October through to November 11 so that members of the public can purchase and wear a poppy both to support the Legion’s programs and to show their respect for those who sacrificed their lives for the freedoms Canadians enjoy.