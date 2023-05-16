Pickleball at the Ontario Senior Games

The Ontario Senior Games began last week in District 1B, with pickleball and contract bridge kicking off the competition in Fort Frances on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The games continue today with Smear this afternoon at the Sister Kennedy Senior Centre, and five-pin bowling in Dryden. Seniors will compete in darts tomorrow, and wrap up with golf on Thursday. There will also be an awards banquet at the senior centre that evening. Should they choose, winners of their given event have a chance to go to Brampton to compete provincially. —Daniel Adam photo