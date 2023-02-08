PA Day play

A tug of war was one of the stations at the PA Day Winter Carnival last Friday at Manitou Mounds. Other activities included a Lynx dressing, arts and crafts, skiing and snowshoeing. Kids also had the opportunity to roast marshmallows and hot dogs as well as hearing a fire teaching. Kids who completed four stations had their names entered into a draw for a Nintendo Switch Lite or Air Pods. Despite the extreme cold of the weather many kids and parents came out to fill their day off from school with some learning, fun and a free meal of walleye.