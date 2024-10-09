Over $50 grand raised for abattoir

The first annual Farm to Plate Fundraiser in aid of the Rainy River District Regional Abattoir was a huge success on Saturday night at the Barwick Hall. The sold out event saw 300 members of the community come together for a delicious meal which included beef from KB Ranch, Pork donated by Gerber Farms, mashed potatoes donated by Gerber Farms, corn on the cob donated by Loweys’ Greenhouse, coleslaw made with vegetables donated by Lowey’s Greenhouse and much more, prepared by Caul’s catering and desserts donated by bakers from across the District. The silent auction and penny tables were hopping and the live auction with Telford Advent saw some hard-fought bidding wars over building materials, hockey tickets and cattle feed all donated by generous businesses and community members.

Abattoir board chair Kelsey Desnoyers says the total received was beyond expectations.