Out of town visitor

It’s not every day that military aircraft are spotted in Fort Frances, but that’s just what local resident Marna Martin spotted in the air on Monday. She and her companions headed for the airport to get a closer look, where they spotted parachuters descending from the air, and were treated with a glimpse of the Royal Canadian Air Force Lockheed CC-130H Hercules aircraft on the runway. The main function of the Hercules is search and rescue missions. It has a range of 7,200 km, can carry up to 80 passengers, can operate on short, unpaved runways, and can fly in severe weather conditions, making it an ideal aircraft for search and rescue missions in remote regions.