Our Lady of Lourdes CWL hosts Fall Tea and Bazaar on Sunday

Christine Kruger (left) and Carla Stimarski smiling as they prepare the food tables. A delicious luncheon was served and enjoyed by all attending! Pat Moffat (left) and Gladys Payne enjoying the lovely Tea and Bazaar! Micaela Jenson happy to be attending Lourdes Tea and Bazar! – Robin McCormick photos

The Our Lady of Lourdes CWL ladies hosted a thoroughly lovely Tea and Bazar on Sunday afternoon, October 21. The event was their first since 2019 due to the challenges of Covid. The well-attended event was enjoyed by all; it was easy to tell by the flow of conversation that all attending were having a great time! The baking and craft items were eagerly purchased along with the wide variety of other items for everyone’s buying pleasure. Hats off to all the gals working hard – the tables were decorated perfectly for fall, not to mention the delicious sandwiches and dainties for all to enjoy. I’m sure everyone left happy feeling this Tea and Bazaar had “Made their day”!