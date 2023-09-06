One cheque closer to new Rainy River ultrasound

The McInnis Creek Chapel presented Riverside Foundation for Health Care with a $2,000 donation towards the Rainy River Ultrasound campaign. Pictured left to right are Carol Jensson, Rebecca Wood, Pat Acree, George Acree, Allison Cox, Bev Langner, Nancy Schaak and Bill Langner. The fundraiser is being matched dollar for dollar up to $10,000 by Jack Elliott, in honour of his late wife, Norma Elliott. Norma was a prominent nurse at the Rainy River Health Centre, and was instrumental in its creation. The fundraiser is Jack’s way of honouring his wife’s deep love for the community and local health care. A new ultrasound was chosen to give Rainy River the same calibre of equipment available in LaVerendrye General Hospital in Fort Frances. The new equipment will allow more patients to access health services in their home community, and give medical staff the tools they need to provide the best care. Donations made by cheque to Riverside Foundation for Health Care or cash for the new ultrasound machine can be dropped off to the Rainy River Health Centre or to the Foundation Office (cards also accepted at this location) located in the main lobby of LVGH. Donations can also be mailed to Riverside Foundation at 110 Victoria Ave, Fort Frances, ON, P9A 2B7; called in to the Foundation Office at 807-274-4803 or made online at www.riversidefoundation.ca/rainyriver. When donating online, please include “Rainy River ultrasound” in the details section of the web form. Cheques can be made out to Riverside Foundation for Health Care; please include “Rainy River ultrasound” in the memo line of the cheque.