On the ball

A lone Bobcat team member races for the ball, but is cut off by a group of speedy Leopards at the Fort Frances Youth Soccer year-end wrap-up and barbecue last Saturday, June 16. The youth soccer league hosted 475 players and 35 teams over the past six weeks, with leagues matching up in variety of mini tournaments throughout the wrap-up day. The crowd was fed by Holmlund Financial, which provided a barbecue lunch and canteen, all free of charge. Fort Frances General Supply provided all of the medals, and Beyak Automotive Group provided team shirts for every player.