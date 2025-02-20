Love them or hate them, Fort Frances’ resident deer populations seem like they’re here to stay, and have gotten quite comfortable doing so, as seen in this photo taken earlier this year. White-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus) are the most numerous of Ontario’s cervid species, which includes woodland caribou, American elk and moose. Despite their cute, round, fluffy winter appearance, it is contrary to the town’s by-laws to feed wild animals like deer within town limits, including providing availability of food attractants. Those found violating the by-law could face a fine of up to $5,000.