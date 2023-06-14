OCNA Award Winners

He’s always been one of the best in the biz to us, and now a panel of our industry peers agree. The Fort Frances Times staff is delighted to announce that our own Jack Elliott has won second place in the Ontario Community Newspapers Association Better Newspaper Awards in the Humour Columnist of the Year category. There’s some stiff competition out there, but we knew the judges would love his sense of humour as much as we do! Congratulations, Jack!

The Fort Frances Times won several other awards this year. Here’s a full list for the 2022 competition:

Best community website – First place – for www.fftimes.com

Best Sports Photo – First Place – Dallas Phillips for the Muskie football championships

Humour Columnist of the Year – Second place – Jack Elliott for Squirrel Pie

Best Investigative News Story – Second Place – Merna Emara for her series on the mill closure

Best In-house Promotion – Second place – Leanne Donaldson

Best creative ad – Third Place – Tanya Jerome