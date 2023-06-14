Not a drag, pride show brings in big bucks for spray park

Borderland Pride announced this week that Saturday’s ‘Splash’ drag show raised over $7,000 for the Make a Splash spray park project in Fort Frances.

The proceeds from ticket and bar sales, and a silent auction were donated.

The event filled the Memorial Sports Centre auditorium to capacity with over 200 people.

The performers of Wiggins Productions brought the house down. Performers included Mz. Molly Poppinz, Amber Ail, Shaela Vie, Miss Take, Faux Rocious, and Ivan Love, as well as local drag faves Pharoah Moans and Janelle Star.

One of the evening’s highlights was the engagement of Jenna Field and Tara Henttonen.

Borderland Pride says it made drag the centre of its 2023 festival in order to stand in solidarity with the drag community at a time when it is under political attack across North America.

Pride events continue with the Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services “Pride Awakens” breakfast at Rainy Lake Square on Friday morning and Pride Paint Night on Friday evening hosted by Mz. Molly Poppinz. Details of those events are available on the Borderland Pride Facebook page.