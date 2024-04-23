No one but you

Ozzy Osbourne (Mackenzie McClain) leads the group of Bohemians in remembering the rock stars of ages past during a rehearsal for Fort Frances High School’s production of “We Will Rock You,” set to run this Wednesday, April 24, through Saturday, April 27, at the Townshend Theatre. The musical features the songs of legendary rock band Queen and tells the story of a group of rebels trying to reclaim the spirit of rock in a futuristic world where individuality is outlawed. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors or $12 for adults and are available now at Northwoods Gallery and Gifts.