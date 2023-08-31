New name, new recruitment drive

The District of Rainy River Services Board (DRRSB), formerly the Rainy River District Social Services Administration Board (RRDSSAB) held a recruitment drive for potential new early childhood educators, paramedics and others at the former St. Michael’s school on Thursday, August 24, 2023. There are plenty of incentives and financial supports available for those interested in becoming a professional with DRRSB, and community engagement coordinator for children services Bobbi Wyder, left, and community engagement coordinator for homeless services Brenda Witherspoon-Bedard were on hand to help navigate all the available offerings.