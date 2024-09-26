New Hope for the future

CMHA Fort Frances CEO Charlene Strain, left, Fort Frances deputy mayor Mike Behan, District of Rainy River Services Board (DRRSB) chair Deb Ewald, DRRSB CAO Charene Gillies and DRRSB Integrated services manager (housing/homeless lead) Sandra Weir posed with the sign marking the newly completed HOPE Centre at a special ceremony on Thursday, September 19, 2024. The Centre is the former Apostolic Way Church and will now serve as a central hub for services and transitional housing aimed at supporting those in town living with mental health and addictions. The Out of the Cold Warming Centre will also continue to operate out of the basement. DRRSB said the transitional housing services is expected to have a soft opening sometime in November.