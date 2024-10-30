Muskies in disguise

The Muskie Boys Hockey team took some time out of their schedule for some spooktacular fun. They stepped up to help out at the McTavish Haunted Woods. The annual two-day event held by Weechi’ittewin Family Services transforms a set of trails on McTavish Road to a Halloween wonderland. The soft scare is a family friendly event. But after 7 p.m., the big scares come out! The Muskies helped by collecting non-perishable food items, and stepped in wherever organizers needed them. Once the “Hard Scare” started, they headed out to scare the hundreds of visitors who braved the haunted trail! The McTavish Haunted Woods is on tonight, October 30, until 10 p.m. For more information, visit Weechi’ittewin Family Services on Facebook.