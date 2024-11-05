Muskies haunt Trunk or Treat

Members of the Fort Frances High School Muskies boys hockey team were one of the dozens of groups, businesses and organizations who filled the parking lot at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre on Halloween night for the annual Trunk or Treat event. This year’s Trunk or Treat saw a record number of trunks taking part, giving out candy, treats and other spooky joys to the hundreds of children and families who passed through. There was also more Halloween fun to be had inside the library, where costumed children could take part in a scavenger hunt and more. For more Trunk or Treat photos, see tomorrow’s edition of the Fort Frances Times.