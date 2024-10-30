 

Musical Revue celebrates Canadian music with classic hits

30 October 2024
– Ken Kellar photos
Ryan Brown, left, and Alexis Latter were all ears during Trooper’s “We’re Here for a Good Time (Not a Long Time)”
Damien Hunt gave tribute to The Weakerthan’s ode to Manitoba’s capital with his rendition of “One Great City”
Delaney McDonald brought the audience in close as she sang a moving version of “Feels Like Home,” which was written by Randy Newman and made famous by Chantal Kreviazuk.
Ethan Brown shared the stage with brother Ryan as both sang out Sum 41’s “In Too Deep.”


Emily Bouvier sang Alanis Morissette’s dark and moody hit “Uninvited”.
Khloe Morrison had earlier duetted with Bouvier on Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated.”
An ensemble came together for a moving tribute to Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”
Liam and the Littles (Woods Parent, Peter Bruyere, Liam Dent and Ethan Brown) discussed just what they would do with their windfalls in “If I Had $1000000” by the Barenaked Ladies.

This year’s musical revue may not have been here for a long time, but it sure was a good time as Fort Frances High School students sang hit after hit from the great Canadian songbook for their production of “Oh Canada! A Canadiana Collection,” which ran at the Townshend Theatre from Thursday, October 24, through Saturday, October 26, 2024. Artists featured during the show were the Barenaked Ladies, Tom Cochrane, Avril Lavigne, Sum 41, Step- penwolf, Céline Dion, Alanis Morissette, Gordon Lightfoot and more.

Who's Online?
Times Web Design
Your Ad Here
Login to the Digital Edition
Subscribe
Cousineau Real Estate