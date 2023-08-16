Music in the country

Around 100 people gathered at the Spry Farm last Saturday night for a great time with food and music. Everyone got a look at the farm animals as well.

Musical guests Les Filles D’esprit and Rough Cut Pine got people out of their seats to dance little. ‘Les Filles’ sang both a cappella as well as with the backing of Rough Cut Pine. Rough Cut Pine also played a several covers and few original songs. Including songs by The Band in tribute to the late great Robbie Robertson who died last week. Food provided by Batter & Cream Bakery, Talk on the Street Eatery and Lou’s Sweet Treats were also well-enjoyed.