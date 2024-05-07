MMIWG awareness

Red dresses hang in the windows of Betty’s in downtown Fort Frances, as well as several other businesses and organizations along Scott Street, in solidarity with the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), which was Sunday, May 5, 2024, as well as the Walk With Our Sisters awareness walk scheduled for today, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The walk began at noon at the Fort Frances Senior Centre and ended at the United Native Friendship Centre at Scott Street and Mowat Avenue, where drum songs were performed and a bagged lunch was provided to walk attendees. See tomorrow’s edition of the Fort Frances Times, and Thursday’s Fort Frances Bulletin for more from the Walk With Our Sisters event.