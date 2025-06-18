Mitaanjigamiing First Nation and Rainy River First Nations celebrate weekend powwows

The powwow season is well underway in Treaty #3 Anishinaabe Nation as the warmer months bring traditional ceremonies full of drums, dance and more to the territory’s First Nation communities. Last weekend saw both Mitaanjigamiing First Nation and Rainy River First Nations hold their powwows in the Rainy River District. Mitaanjigamiing started their weekend celebration off on Friday with a special invitation to students from J.W. Walker School, who had the opportunity to learn more about the powwow and First Nations traditions alongside their schoolmates who hail from the community. For a complete schedule of powwows scheduled throughout the Rainy River District and Treaty #3 Anishinaabe Nation this summer, see the Treaty #3 Facebook page.