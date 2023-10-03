Mickey Ryll takes home Riverside Foundation’s September 50/50 Draw

Riverside Foundation for Health Care is excited to announce that the winner of the September 50/50 jackpot is Mickey Ryll of Fort Frances, ON with the winning ticket number GG-3728777. Ryll is the lucky recipient of $8.962 with the same amount going to the Foundation. The draw was made Friday, September 30th at 11:00am in the Foundation Office. Mickey, who has been purchasing tickets since the launch of the 50/50 said he has no idea yet what he will do with his winnings yet, but joked that it is karma as his wife has been known to give him a hard time about all his 50/50 ticket purchases. He indicated that he may do some work or his car, or put some of the funds aside for a trip.

Funds raised through the September draw will be supporting a new gynecological stretcher for the Obstetrics department valued at $8,000.

West End Motors’ Chad Avis, left, presents the cheque for the Riverside Foundation’s September 50/50 Draw to winner Mickey Ryll. – Submitted photo

The Riverside 50/50 will be taking a short break while the Riverside Foundation participates in the Split the Pot Lottery, a multi-hospital lottery that benefits you and Ontario hospitals. Set to launch October 19th, the Split the Pot Lottery will benefit twenty hospital foundations across Ontario while offering participants multiple opportunities to win. $10,000 in early bird prizes will be awarded in November with a grand prize draw taking place December 1st. The grand prize will be split thirteen ways with ten winners taking home 10% of the pot, two winners taking home 10% of the pot and one winner taking home 30% of the pot, with a guaranteed $25,000 in grand prizes awarded. Keep an eye on the Riverside Foundation Facebook page where more information on how to purchase tickets will be available soon. The Riverside 50/50 will relaunch in December.

The Riverside Foundation for Health Care is the fundraising entity for Riverside Health Care Facilities. It is our mission to raise funds for the purchase of medical equipment, the support of patient/client services, and the improvement of medical facilities for all residents of the area served by Riverside Health Care. Donors can choose to designate their donation to a specific facility, department, or approved piece of capital equipment. Every dollar designated to a specific fund is used for it’s intended purpose. Riverside Foundation honours the capital approval process that is in place at Riverside Facilities and is only able to support the purchase of any medical equipment, support patient/client services, and support any improvement of medical facilities that has been granted approval by Riverside Health Care Facilities.