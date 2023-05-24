Mental Health First Aid graduates honored

On April 24th, 2023 a Mental Health First Aid training was held in the community of Seine River First Nation with 17 community members who took the training.

Mental Health First Aid is the help provided to a person developing a mental health problem, experiencing the worsening of an existing mental health problem or in a crisis. Just like physical first aid is provided until medical treatment can be obtain

Special thanks to Giishkaandago’Ikwe for sponsoring the training and MHFA trainer Brady Heyens MA,RP,TITC-CT

Missing in the group photo was Jennifer Rae, Janet Johnson and Veronica Whitecrow