It was a colourful day at the Rainy Lake Nordic Ski Club’s annual Loopy Lollipop Loppet. The trails were filled with bright colours, fun costumes and lollipops, as participants followed the one or four kilometre route. The weather was bright and sunny, and lots of fun was had during one of the club’s last events of the year. Are you interested in trying out skiing, but aren’t sure how to start? The club has equipment rentals, day passes and beginner friendly trails. You can also check out the trail over the summer, once they open to hiking. To find the latest news and updates, follow the Ski Club on Facebook.