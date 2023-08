Thirteen local lumbermen came together on Friday morning to compete in the annual loggers

competition at the Emo Fall Fair. Kelvin Caul took home champion logger and safety logger, while

Jeff Friesen won the rookie logger award.

Gary Booth laughs with Sis McCormick after the Jack and Jill cross-cut.

Lenny Petkau inspects his log before the pole felling event.

Jorden Petkau, Jeff Friesen, and Jason Caul compete in the speed power saw.

Jon Barker competes in the two-man cross-cut.

Kelvin Caul aims his axe throw. Caul won champion logger this year, and was also was

named safety logger.