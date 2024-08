Jamie Bruce and Bryan Gustafson won the Kenora Bass International tournament last weekend, which ran from Thursday, August 8 to Saturday, August 10, 2024. The team went wire to wire for the win, bringing in 20.16 lbs on day one, 17.76 lbs on day two and 18.44 lbs on day three for a total of 56.36 lbs. Fort Frances Canadian Bass champions Ian Waterer and Motei Demers didn’t bring in a fish on day three and finished in 35th place.