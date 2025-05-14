Local Flora’s Walk brings in thousands to help those struggling with perinatal mental health

The local Flora’s Walk for Perinatal Mental Health saw more than 100 participants turn out to the Sorting Gap Marina to take part in the awareness and fundraiser event on Friday, May 9, 2025. As part of the event, Team Northwestern Ontario raised more than $6,000 part of the more than $200,000 raised across Canada this year, according to walk organizer Kaylee Heyens-McMahon, and fundraising will remain open until the end of May to allow the total to climb even higher. The funds raised will allow Heyens-McMahon to provide therapy and group services to those struggling with perinatal mental health.

“Beyond the dollars raised, we were successful again this year in raising awareness for an important cause,” Heyens-McMahon said.