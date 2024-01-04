Local first responders trained to lead Search and Rescue operations

Members of local fire departments, Treaty Three Police, and staff from a nearby provincial park were among those who received training on how to lead search and rescue (SAR) efforts in December. The training was sponsored by Indigenous Services Canada. Students learned about the technical capabilities of GPS units, search and rescue vests, headlamps, compasses, maps, and basic navigation skills. As part of the training, a full complement of SAR equipment has been purchased and will remain local to the region for use by the newly trained leaders, should the need arise. To read more about the training see our story “SAR-1 field training expands search and rescue teams in district” By Elisa Nguyen on A3 of yesterday’s Fort Frances Times newspaper or on fftimes.com.