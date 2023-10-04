Local businesses and entrepreneurs recognized at annual Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

Full list of award winners:

Customer Service (Individual) – Giselle Struch-Gray

Customer Service (Business) – RPM Powersports

Home-Based Business of the Year – Batter & Cream Baking Co.

New Business Award (1-3 years) – Hallett Brewing

Trainer of the Year – Warehouse One & Sunset Dynasty Construction (tied)

Indigenous Business of the Year – J & M Builders Business Woman of the Year – Haley Marie Trimble

Business of the Year 1-15 Employees – Leon’s

Business of the Year 16+ Employees – The Window & Door Store

Test of Time Award – The Window and Door Store