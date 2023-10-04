 

Local businesses and entrepreneurs recognized at annual Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

4 October 2023
– Ken Kellar photos

Full list of award winners:

Customer Service (Individual) – Giselle Struch-Gray

Customer Service (Business) – RPM Powersports

Home-Based Business of the Year – Batter & Cream Baking Co.

New Business Award (1-3 years) – Hallett Brewing

Trainer of the Year – Warehouse One & Sunset Dynasty Construction (tied)

Indigenous Business of the Year – J & M Builders Business Woman of the Year – Haley Marie Trimble

Business of the Year 1-15 Employees – Leon’s

Business of the Year 16+ Employees – The Window & Door Store

Test of Time Award – The Window and Door Store


Giselle Struch-Gray, left accepted her award for Customer
Service (Individual) from Steve McEvoy. Struch-Gray operates Beauty by Elle esthetic services out of Lotus Hair Studio.
Emotions ran high as Andrew and Tanya Mueller of HallettBrewing accepted the New Business Award (1-3 years) for their Scott Street based microbrewery.

McDonalds manager Haley Trimble shared a few words after accepting her award for Business Woman of the Year during Thursday night’s dinner, thanking her team for helping her to run a successful franchise location.

The Window & Door Store owners Kyle DeGagné and Jessica Ogden accepted the Test of Time Award during Thursday night’s dinner. The business also won the award for Business of the Year 16+ employees.
Chantal Derendorf of Batter & Cream Baking Co. accepted the award for Best Home- Based Business from Mark Caron. Batter & Cream has become well known for their assortment of cupcakes, snacks and other baked goods.
