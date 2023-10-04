Local businesses and entrepreneurs recognized at annual Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

Full list of award winners:
Customer Service (Individual) – Giselle Struch-Gray
Customer Service (Business) – RPM Powersports
Home-Based Business of the Year – Batter & Cream Baking Co.
New Business Award (1-3 years) – Hallett Brewing
Trainer of the Year – Warehouse One & Sunset Dynasty Construction (tied)
Indigenous Business of the Year – J & M Builders Business Woman of the Year – Haley Marie Trimble
Business of the Year 1-15 Employees – Leon’s
Business of the Year 16+ Employees – The Window & Door Store
Test of Time Award – The Window and Door Store