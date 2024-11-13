Lions host Hunters Supper

The Annual Hunters Supper, held in Stratton by the West Rainy River District Lions Club, featured a delicious dinner, and hundreds of auction prizes, to raise funds for local projects.

Clockwise from left: a rack, great for hanging up those winter jackets Crafted by Alex Anderson, was one of the hundreds of items up for auction; scalloped potatoes – simply delicious and made by Jeanette Amstrong; Lion Dave Ivall, master Moose Roast Carver; A small part of the Lions volunteer army, L_R Lou Ricci, Peggy Advent, Kristy Tesarsky and Terri Anne Lundgren. The pie Auction! MMM,MMM, Mine was delicious!