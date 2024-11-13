 

Lest we forget

13 November 2024
Remembrance Day observances took place across the District Monday, November 11, to honour the sacrifices of Canadian soldiers. In Fort Frances, the colour party arrived at the cenotaph in the Fort Frances Cemetery, led by Rod Cupp, on flag duty. Right, Travis Enge performed the Last Post. Centre right, Deputy Mayor Mike Behan represented the municipality in the laying of the Town’s wreath. Bottom right, The Rainy Lake Highlanders led the procession at the end of the ceremony. Below, the Cenotaph was adorned with nearly three dozen wreaths, to pay respect to Canada’s fallen soldiers. – Allan Bradbury photos

Screenshot
Hundreds gathered in cemeteries and cenotaphs throughout the district to take part in Remembrance Day ceremonies November 11. Above, a cadet from the 908 Rainy Lake Royal Canadian Air Cadets serves sentry duty throughout the ceremony at the Devlin/LaVallee cenotaph. Right, the Emo ceremonies were led by the Emo Legion Branch #99 Colour Party.
Robin McCormick and staff photos
Subscribe
Your Ad Here
Times Web Design
Who's Online?
Cousineau Real Estate
Login to the Digital Edition